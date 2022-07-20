Emporia Main Street named both Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and Gifts as the 2022 Businesses of the Year at its meeting on Thursday at the Lyon County History Center.
Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and Gifts used to be located at 608 and 729 Commercial St., respectively, before the two stores merged in Oct. of 2021 at 715 Commercial St.
“To come from all that uncertainty two years ago to be here today to accept these Business of the Year awards, it’s very gratifying and overwhelming,” Kaila Mock, the owner of Trox Gallery and Gifts, said.
At first, both store owners had reservations about the challenges of sharing a space, Mock said.
“All of those just melted away the moment we opened our doors,” she added. “The community really flooded in and supported us and it’s been a lot of fun and continues to be a successful business model.”
Angie Baker, the owner of Gravel City Roasters, said when she and her husband moved to Emporia in 2009, they had no plans to settle down here.
“Instead, we fell in love with the community and decided to invest in the community, and here we are,” Baker said. “We appreciate everything Emporia Main Street does for us. I think our move might not have been as successful without the help from them.”
During the meeting, Jeremy “JJ” Johns, the owner and brewmaster of Radius Brewing Company, took over the reins as president of Emporia Main Street. Johns outlined what to expect in the 2022-2023 membership year including new loan programs, opening the Imaginarium, downtown housing to bring more residents to the core of Emporia, working with higher education institutions to increase enrollment, beautifying and preserving downtown Emporia, and hosting a full calendar of events.
“As always, Main Street will continue to support new and existing businesses with resources to help them be successful while also continuing to seek out, recruit, and support entrepreneurs who have ideas for new businesses,” Johns said.
Emporia Main Street also:
Named Diana Delgado and Mike Schumann as Volunteers of the Year.
Named Jim Witt as Advocate of the Year.
Named Lyon County History Center as the J. Warren Brinkman Preservation Award recipient.
Named Little Place Tax Service as the Steve Hanschu Excellence in Design Award recipient.
Elected Jeremy “JJ” Johns as president, Aaron Sewell as vice president, Tracy Weltha as secretary, and Lane Massey as treasurer for the 2022-2023 Emporia Main Street membership year.
Appointed Dr. Caron L. Daugherty to the board of directors.
