Name: Danny Giefer
Age: 73
Occupation: Business owner, retired from Wolf Creek
Why are you running for Emporia City Commission?
I've enjoyed being part of the city commission these past 8 and 1/2 years. We've accomplished so much — such as the return of the Hostess plant, which re-opened bigger than ever, and Simmons Pet Food, which has expanded and employs approximately 1,400 workers.
We've seen a burst of construction for new retail projects and upgrades to existing city utilities. Work has begun for three new stores at the Pavilions, we have two new travel plazas coming in west of town; more than $40 million was spent on needed improvements at the water and wastewater treatment plants. We've added more than 300 housing units.
Many challenges lie ahead. I have the experience and the deep desire to be part of a commission that meets those challenges head-on.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time on city commission should you be elected?
As a retired Wolf Creek supervisor, a businessman and a veteran city commissioner, my experience includes working with large budgets, prioritizing projects according to affordability and urgency, negotiating and compromising to reach agreements, listening to employees and constituents, and trying to be as fair-minded as possible to make decisions that are good for the majority of people, not just for special interests.
Through my experience in maintenance, I am very familiar with some of our larger assets, such as wastewater and fresh water plants and infrastructure.
I consider not only immediate effects of an action, but long-term effects. It is important not to resolve a problem without considering how it will affect the future. A Band-aid solution is seldom, if ever, a good solution.
What are the most important issues facing the city of Emporia?
Hiring the right city manager is without a doubt the biggest immediate challenge, and one of the most important decisions we can make as we continue to move forward. It is imperative that our new manager values Emporians and all that Emporia is, and has an ability to work well with others, no matter how different their opinions are. Housing, of course, is a pressing need that requires months and even years' worth of time, from attracting reputable developers to planning to financing to completed construction, and everything in-between.
We must continue an aggressive program to repair or replace streets and underground utilities.
We need to diversity our industrial base to include more jobs in new technological careers.
What are your budget priorities for the city should you be elected?
Our first budget priority is, by law, meeting payments on bonds and interest debts. Then comes employee salaries and benefits, which are our largest expense. After ensuring those are solidly in our budget, we can plan on how to invest the estimated remaining taxpayer dollars.
Because we have a five-year plan, we often can anticipate upcoming expenditures — such as heavy equipment, trucks, and buildings, wages, and other expenses — and how much revenue could be available without overburdening property taxpayers or cutting essential services.
Streets will continue to be a focus for the commission, and we already have major infrastructure improvements scheduled for several years.
Unfortunately, budgets for upcoming years represent our best intentions and our best estimates. We cannot predict the future.
What goals do you have for the future of the city of Emporia?
My goal is to do everything in my power to keep Emporia growing and thriving, as it has begun to do.
Work completed or underway at The Pavilions, Fanestil's, two travel plazas, three new housing developments, and several new apartment buildings prove that developers have faith in Emporia's future. So do I.
I want current and future residents to experience the same kind of friendly and forward-thinking community that my wife Betty and I found when, as unemployed newlyweds, we settled here 51 years ago. We raised our children here, and they've chosen to remain and raise our five grandchildren here.
I hope that as a city commissioner, I can be as good for Emporia as Emporia has been so very good for us.
