“Water and light” can be a good combination for a utility company. But not if they combine in the car you drive.
Toyota is recalling 2021 Venza Hybrid models because that mix can happen. KBB.com reports water can enter the rear turn signal lights. That could lead to condensation on the circuit board, causing a short circuit.
Dealers can replace the rear turn signal bulbs at no charge, as well as the signal light assembly if required. Owners with questions can contact Toyota customer service at 800-331-4331.
