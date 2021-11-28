Final numbers are not available yet from the Emporia Main Street Small Business Saturday celebration. But the first data seems strong.
“It sounds like both Friday and Saturday were great days,” Executive Director Casey Woods said Sunday afternoon. “One business indicated they had a day that was more than double what they did last year.”
Woods added that foot traffic appeared to be up “across the board” Saturday, helped by sunny weather. He believes higher sales followed that.
Shoppers were invited to pick up “passports” and hunt for elves in various stores. Jotting down the elf names and locations could mean one of at least 25 prizes from merchants in a Monday drawing.
“We passed out a few hundred,” Woods said. Some businesses had to print passports from the Emporia Main Street website to meet demand, he added.
The deadline to turn in passports for the drawing is Monday at 12 noon. They can be left in front of the Emporia Main Street building, 727 Commercial Street.
The coronavirus impacted store sales nationwide in 2020. But the Associated Press reports Black Friday retail sales surged 29.8% through mid-afternoon, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and credit cards.
The merchant group subtly took on Black Friday sales by large retailers this year. A parent agency Main Street America called it “Plaid Friday.”
“The name Plaid Friday represents the weaving of the individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses,” a Facebook post said.
The next big event for Emporia Main Street is “Holiday Quarter Mania,” Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.