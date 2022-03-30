A bill allowing Emporia State University to sell one of its buildings is now in the Kansas Senate, after passing the House.
Lawmakers voted 122-0 last week to approve the sale of the Earl Center. It's part of a bill which includes property sales or exchanges by three other state universities.
The sale of the Earl Center would save ESU an estimated $77,000 next fiscal year, a note from state Budget Director Adam Proffitt said.
The Earl Center at 1601 State Street was a gift to ESU from the Earl W. Sauder Company in 2000. It's currently used by the Department of Counselor Education and Rehabilitation.
The building once was used by the Jones Center for Educational Excellence. But ESU Vice President Diana Kuhlmann told the Gazette last fall that the center already had relocated to Visser Hall.
The bill does not reveal who might buy the Earl Center. The Kansas Board of Regents was told last November that ESU had “a letter of intent to purchase” it.
House Bill 2600 is currently before the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.