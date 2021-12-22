One of Emporia's biggest employers will make a large donation to help Kansas farmers and ranchers affected by last week's windstorm.
Tyson Foods announced Wednesday it will give $100,000 to the Kansas Livestock Association. While farms, homes and livestock were ruined by windswept wildfires, Tyson reports its operations continue without impact.
“Our partnership with family and independent cattle producers is important to us,” group president Shane Miller said in a statement released from South Dakota.
Tyson estimates it partners with more than 300 independent cattle producers across Kansas, purchasing around $2 billion in cattle from them each year.
KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden called the donation significant.
“Their support, along with that of other generous donors from across the country, will go a long way in helping Kansas livestock producers impacted by the fires and severe weather rebuild,” Teagarden said.
Tyson Foods has seven plants across Kansas, which employ more than 5,800 people. About 970 of them work in Emporia, according to the latest report by the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas.
Last Wednesday's storm, which the National Weather Service now calls a derecho, led to a wildfire in four western Kansas counties.
The Kansas Forest Service significantly reduced the amount of wildfire damage Tuesday, from 400,000 to around 164,000 acres. At least two people and countless cattle were killed.
Cargill announced its own $100,000 donation Tuesday to the KLA,'s foundation charity. Online donations can be made through the KLA website.
