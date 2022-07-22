WORLD-NEWS-UN-UKRAINE-FAMINE-THREAT-GET

A fragment of a rocket from a multiple rocket launcher is seen embedded in the ground on a wheat field in the Ukrainian Kharkiv region Tuesday.

 SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Ukraine and Russia are expected to sign a deal Friday to re-open Black Sea ports to exporting grain, raising hopes an international food crisis triggered by Moscow's invasion could be at an end.

Ukraine and Russia — both among the world's biggest exporters — did not immediately confirm an announcement made by Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan's office, but Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy late last night hinted ports in the area could be unblocked.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.