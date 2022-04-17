Unemployment in the Emporia area increased in March, continuing a trend so far this year.
The Kansas Department of Labor reports Lyon County's rate went up to 2.6% from 2.5% in February.
The Emporia area's March rate was down from 3.2% in March 2021. But in December, the rate was 1.9%.
The data shows 441 people in the Emporia area were without work last month.
The Chase County jobless rate went up from 1.9% to 2.3% in March, with 31 people without jobs.
Greenwood County went in the other direction, with unemployment falling to 2.4% from 2.6%. The state counts 69 people out of work there.
A statement from Kansas Secretary of Labor Amber Shultz said the unemployment rate statewide was steady in March at 2.5%. That's down from 3.5% in March 2021.
She added that the state has added 19,900 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months.
Despite those numbers, state Senate president Ty Masterson claimed in a statement Friday that “Kansas is experiencing record unemployment.”
Masterson criticized Gov. Laura Kelly for vetoing a bill increasing the minimum number of required work hours to receive state food assistance.
State Labor Economist Nathan Kessler said in a statement that hourly wages across Kansas have increased 6.6% since March 2021.
“However, due to continued inflationary pressure, Kansas real hourly earnings declined by 1.8%,” Kessler added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.