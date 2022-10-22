The last local unemployment report before the November election shows Lyon County’s rate is down, despite layoffs at Emporia State University.
The Kansas Department of Labor announced Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate was 2.4% in September, down from a revised 2.9% in August.
The August number was announced as ESU began its controversial “workforce management” plan. It led to 33 terminations of faculty members, including several tenured professors.
Yet Friday’s report counted 399 unemployed workers across Lyon County, down from an adjusted 465 in August.
Before the 2018 midterm election, Lyon County’s September jobless rate was 3.0% with 498 workers seeking jobs.
Declines occurred outside Emporia in September as well. Greenwood County’s unemployment rate fell from 2.9% in August to 2.2% last month, while Chase County went from 2.5% to 2.1%.
The jobless rate statewide last month was 2.6%. While that was slightly higher than the 2.5% August rate, the KDOL reported the state added 500 jobs.
“Arts, entertainment and recreation” had the biggest growth of any sector in September, with the number of jobs increasing 7.2%. The biggest drop was in corporate management, losing 1.9%.
