City officials say it is possible a small amount of untreated wastewater may have leaked over the summer into the Cottonwood River from a degrading pipe near Peter Pan Park, but a temporary fix was put in place quickly and a permanent solution has been expedited.
Several local residents in August voiced concerns on social media about foul odors around the wastewater line near the south end of the park, as well as algae blooms in the river. Pictures on the Facebook page Emporia Kansas Area Chat show what appears to be a white film on the surface of the river near Rainbow Arch Bridge.
On Wednesday, Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant addressed concerns about the breach, what the city has done and plans to do in the immediate future. He said public works was aware in late February or probably early March the pipe had two weak spots, as evidenced by white oxidation in the failing areas.
“There weren’t really any holes there,” Grant said. “There were white circles from the hydrogen sulfide gas, which kind of deposits a white mineral look. It wasn’t to a point there were actual holes in the steel.”
As time passed, however, the weak spots did become holes. At first, they were about the size of a silver dollar, Grant said. Over the summer, they grew, and it is possible at some point sewage did leak into the river.
However, it would have been a very limited amount due to the location and size of the holes and only would have happened during a period of heavy rain.
“When I talked to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment about this, they looked at it and said, given where the holes are, that yes, they believe a small amount of wastewater could have come out under a high-flow-event,” Grant said. “Like when we’re getting rain and our lines take on a whole bunch of rainwater.”
Both holes were temporarily patched in August. Grant says he is also working on putting a pipe clamp on the patches as an additional reinforcement. State investigators did not feel there was a cause for concern, Grant said, with a patch in place and a complete relining of the pipe slated for this fall.
“They (KDHE) closed out the complaint,” Grant said. “They saw it was taken care of. As far as they are concerned, it’s done.”
Pipe relining was slated for early 2022, but was changed to an emergency purchase order and is expected to begin in the next few weeks. Hydroclean, a nationwide company, is scheduled to do the work at an estimated cost of $97,000 and another $6,300 to divert the flow while repairs are taking place.
It’s not likely the limited breach could have any long-term effects or contributed to blooms of algae in the river near the park. If algae growth was spurred by sewage, it would have appeared miles downstream from the pipe, Grant said, adding agricultural runoff was a more likely potential cause.
“That creek is flowing right there and pushing it down the Cottonwood,” Grant said. “All those nutrients are going four or five counties away before the sun comes out and can do anything with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.