A building with more than 90 years of history is featured in this year's official “Emporia Main Street Holiday Ornament.”
The organization unveiled a gold and black illustration of the Kress Center to its Instagram followers Wednesday. The ornament box includes a card explaining the building's history and architecture.
The building at 702 Commercial opened as Kress Five and Dime in late 1929. A 2020 blog post by Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said the Mallon family modernized the large building to have several pieces and different uses.
Shoppers will need many dimes to purchase the ornament. It's on sale for $10 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.