After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location.
The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
“The new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area,” an email from the company said.
“We're one of the world's largest off-price retailers,” spokesperson Holly Taylor said Thursday. “We're known for our ever-changing selection of quality goods and merchandise ... Our buying model is different.”
Marshalls is the latest opening for Emporia Land Development. Ross Dress for Less opened at the Pavilions in mid-October, followed by Shoe Dept. Encore in November.
The goal of developers was to open Marshalls before Black Friday. An opening date of Sunday, November 20, 2022 was posted online. But supply chain issues delayed the final construction two months.
Marshalls opened its first store more than 40 years ago. In 1995, it became part of The TJX Companies, Inc., which also operates T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods Stores.
Before Thursday, the closest Marshalls store to Emporia was in Manhattan.
Marshalls also has stores in the Kansas City area, Wichita and Salina.
