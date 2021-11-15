The search for a new President of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas may be near its final stages.
“We are holding interviews this week,” search committee chair John Geitz said in a text message Monday. He added there may be a decision “in the next couple of weeks on how we're going to move.”
Geitz told The Gazette in late October that the committee received between 10-12 resumes for the President's position. At the time, he indicated finalists would be brought to Emporia for interviews.
Kent Heermann announced in June that he will retire in the first quarter of 2022, after 27 years as RDA President.
