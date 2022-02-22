Some older Chrysler hybrid cars are under a recall, because they could catch fire on their own.
KBB.com reports the concern involves Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles made in 2017-18. Even if the ignition is turned off, they could ignite and injure people.
People who own the cars are advised to park them outside and away from structures until further notice. They will be notified when a remedy is ready.
Questions about the recall can be answered at 800-853-1403.
