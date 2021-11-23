The safety cautions involving COVID-19 are still around, but Lyon County business owners hope year-end shopping in 2021 will be different than 2020 – and better.
“You can purchase right off the shelf. There are no supply chain issues,” said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street.
The big kickoff for downtown shopping will be Small Business Saturday. It’s something Woods’s organization has embraced practically since the day began on Thanksgiving weekend 11 years ago.
“It puts an emphasis on how important... locally-owned businesses are,” Woods said. “You vote for the type of community you want to live in with how you spend your dollars.”
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic small businesses have displayed resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment despite incredible adversity,” Wayne Bell, Small Business Administration Wichita District Director, added in a statement.
Emporia Main Street deemphasizes “Black Friday” and Cyber Monday. Woods said those days put the focus on different kinds of businesses.
More than 20 Emporia Main Street members will be part of this year’s Elf Scavenger Hunt. People can pick up passports in person or online Friday, then search for elves and jot down their names.
Passports must be turned in at the Emporia Main Street office, 727 Commercial St., by noon on Monday, Nov. 29, to be eligible to win several prizes.
“You’ll get extra rewards for shopping local,” Woods said. But he did not reveal what the prizes are.
The reward could come later for Emporia-area non-profits and other activities. Woods noted small businesses typically donate a higher percentage of their sales to local causes.
“We have to band together and make sure we can build the type of community that we want to live in,” Woods said.
The SBA estimates U.S. shoppers spent $19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday last year at independent retailers and restaurants.
The federal government considers 99% of all businesses in Kansas “small.” It says 51% of all workers in the state either own a small business or work for one.
