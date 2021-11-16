Tyson Foods reported strong quarterly sales Monday, while announcing a new “productivity program” to save money at all its locations.
“We delivered a record performance in our beef segment,” President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said in a statement on the corporate website.
Beef sales between July and September totaled $5.012 billion, up 32.7 percent from the same quarter in 2020. But volume was down 15.4 percent.
Pork did even better for Tyson, with a sales gain of 38 percent despite a drop in volume of 17.7 percent. Chicken sales increased 18.7 percent.
For Tyson's fiscal year which ended Saturday, October 2, overall sales increased 13 percent to $47.05 billion. The beef segment grew 14 percent to almost $18 billion.
But the report hinted higher prices at stores are on the way, especially in prepared foods.
“We will remain disciplined in our pricing initiatives to ensure additional inflationary pressures are passed through to customers, while also working diligently to deliver productivity savings to reduce costs,” it said.
The productivity initiative could save Tyson $1 billion over the next three years. King said it will focus on “ operational and functional excellence, digital solutions, and automation and advanced technologies.”
Some increased income in the beef area over the last fiscal year was traced to what the report calls “ a cattle supplier's misappropriation of Company funds...” The report gave no further details.
But Tyson suggested the national supply chain problems affected beef sales. The report described it as “production inefficiencies due to labor challenges.”
