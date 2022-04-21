ESU Towers Complex

First responders were called to the Emporia State University Towers Complex during the midnight hour Thursday, because four students were stuck in an elevator.

 Courtesy Emporia.edu

Once upon a time, college students crammed into phone booths as a fad. These days, they might get stuck in elevators.

The Emporia Fire Department was called at 12:40 a.m. Thursday to one of the Towers at Emporia State University, 1501 Market Street.

Firefighter Jason Taylor said first responders found four students trapped in an elevator. They were extricated without difficulty.

The North and South Towers at ESU have seven floors from ground level. The university website indicates they are dorms for students at all levels.

