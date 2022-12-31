Marshalls has announced a new opening date for its newest location in Emporia.
“New store opening on January 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.!” the Marshalls web site posted Thursday.
The special projects coordinator for the City of Emporia thinks this time, it’s for real.
“I actually talked to the developer,” Jim Witt said Thursday. “They were still planning on a late-January opening. … There are two groups that have faith that it happens, so I’ll be the third group.”
Marshalls first posted a grand opening of Sunday, Nov. 20 for its store at Emporia Pavilions on W. 24th Avenue, but that didn’t happen because of supply chain issues involving construction.
“In today’s world of constant change, you never know,” Witt said.
A call to the head of Emporia Land Development was not immediately returned.
The basic plan for Marshalls did not change in Thursday’s announcement. The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays.
Marshalls will be the third retail space to open at the Emporia Pavilions this year, following Ross Dress for Less in October and Shoe Dept. Encore in November. Hobby Lobby opened its doors in Aug. 2017.
Witt also confirmed Thursday that a new motel and meeting area is planned on the site of the old Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant on Eaglecrest Drive.
“They will build about an 80-room Fairfield Inn with a conference center of about 200 capacity,” Witt said. “The city has been meeting with them for about two years.”
Emporia once had a Fairfield Inn on Eaglecrest Drive. The chain is a branch of Marriott Hotels, which has no presence at the moment in Lyon County.
“They plan to start construction in the second or third quarter,” Witt added. “We’’ll be fortunate to have it open in the fourth quarter of 2023.” The old restaurant building must be torn down first.
People waiting for a QuikTrip store and travel plaza to open in west Emporia could face an even longer wait.
“I don’t think you’ll see construction until late 2023,” Witt said. “They’ve got to build a road from Graphic Arts down to the roundabout.”
Witt noted the Kansas Department of Transportation has to approve a design for the road. There also could be issues involving Interstate 35 construction nearby.
“That’s about a year later than anticipated,” Witt admitted, “but the pandemic slowed everything down.”
If other new projects are on the way to Emporia Pavilions, developers are keeping them secret and in negotiations for now.
“They think that they’ll have two to three more announcements, probably in the first quarter of next year,” Witt said. He emphasized that an announcement is different from an opening.
This news, combined with what’s on the drawing board, has Witt ending 2022 optimistic.
“A lot of positive things are happening,” Witt said.
