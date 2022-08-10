Moves in Washington to increase interest rates could be starting to slow the Emporia-area housing market.
The Sunflower Board of Realtors reports home sales in July were down one-third from the same month in 2021. They fell from 65 to 42.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Moves in Washington to increase interest rates could be starting to slow the Emporia-area housing market.
The Sunflower Board of Realtors reports home sales in July were down one-third from the same month in 2021. They fell from 65 to 42.
The local market reached a high for the year in June, with 60 sales. But July, which was the strongest month of both 2020 and 2021, dropped to match the number sold in April.
Yet local mortgage rates are trending down. Realtor.com showed as of Wednesday afternoon, 30-year fixed rate mortgages in Emporia had a 5.39% interest rate. That's down from 5.61% in mid-July.
Houses that sold last month did so at a higher price. The average was $200,190, up 17% from July 2021. It was the first time above the $200,000 mark in this decade. But the average list price is higher, above $220,000.
One Emporia-area home sold in July for $645,000, while another went for $15,000.
Homes on sale spent an average 15 days on the market in July, down from 20 in June.
Greenwood County had no home sales in July, but two contracts were written. No homes were listed for sale there. The Greenwood County sale count stands at four for the year.
Separate data for Chase County was not available.
(1) comment
Just wondering ,,, after seeing the greeting from the county,,, im wondering when people will come to the conclusion property tax’s have become rent payments. I’m starting to ponder the merits of relocating !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.