Moves in Washington to increase interest rates could be starting to slow the Emporia-area housing market.

The Sunflower Board of Realtors reports home sales in July were down one-third from the same month in 2021. They fell from 65 to 42.

Tags

(1) comment

sail

Just wondering ,,, after seeing the greeting from the county,,, im wondering when people will come to the conclusion property tax’s have become rent payments. I’m starting to ponder the merits of relocating !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.