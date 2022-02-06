Unemployment due to the coronavirus has affected women more than men in Chase and Lyon Counties, a new report concludes.
“The Status of Women in Kansas” was released this past week by United WE (Women's Empowerment), an activist group based in Kansas City, Missouri. One subject was pandemic-related layoffs.
“In all the major meatpacking counties of Finney, Ford, Lyon and Seward, women have been affected more than men,” the report said. It added that was true in general for all rural Kansas counties.
In a 50-week period ending Saturday, March 6, 2021, Lyon County women made up 38.6% of all filings for unemployment compared to the civilian labor force. That compared with 37.4% of filings by Lyon County men.
Chase County was the second highest in the state for female filings in that period. The report shows 60.2% of the female work force filed for unemployment, compared with 59.9% of the male work force.
The Lyon County jobless rate peaked in the 8% range during the weeks after the pandemic developed in March 2020. The December 2021 rate was 1.9%. Chase County soared above 10% in 2020, but stood at 1.7% in December.
Related to that, the report shows the number of Chase County households on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program increased by 34% in that same 50-week period, to 67. Only Greeley County had a higher percentage increase.
As of March 2021, Lyon County had 1,153 households receiving SNAP support. The number went up 5.3% from March 2020.
The report also indicates a 31% gender gap remains in local income.
Lyon County male workers earned a median $41,684 between 2015-19, while women earned a median $33,731. That computes to women earning 81 cents for every dollar earned by men.
Men in Chase County earned slightly more, at a median $43,179. But women earned slightly less, at $32,813.
The report was prepared with help from the University of Kansas Institute for Policy and Social Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.