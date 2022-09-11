For some people, the phrase was “shop till you drop.” For Emporia Main Street over the weekend, it was shop until the rain drops.
“We had to stop the market a little short because of weather,” Executive Director Casey Woods confirmed Sunday.
But he estimated several thousand people filled Commercial Street for the annual Great American Market before the rain came. An event that was scheduled to last until 4 p.m. Saturday wound up closing at 2:30 p.m.
“We still had a tremendous turnout... It was one of our larger markets,” Woods said. He was too busy watching the sky and radar to focus on exact numbers, but last year's event had more than 150 booths.
Several new food vendors were part of the market. Woods noted some of them already have committed to returning next September.
Woods said the market's reputation has reached the point where people come from as far away as South Dakota. Could that mean an expansion to two markets a year?
“It's something that we're actively considering,” Woods answered. “Spring in Emporia can be really busy, so we would want to be cognizant of some of those other activities and make sure that we weren't cannibalizing some of them.”
Woods noted it took plenty of “fantastic volunteers” to make the market successful, including Emporia State University students.
A busy autumn for Emporia Main Street continues with the “Rural Rise Summit” conference, as rural development experts and investment groups from across the U.S. visit Emporia from September 28-30.
