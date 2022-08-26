Rain last weekend was not enough to erase drought conditions in the Emporia area. But another opportunity comes this weekend.
The weekly federal “Drought Monitor” update showed Thursday that 84% of Lyon County and all of Chase County remain in a “moderate drought.” That means a higher demand for hay and a risk of grass fires.
A sliver of southeast Lyon County and most of Greenwood County are in a higher “severe drought” position. Crop yields could begin to decline.
But there's a little hope for Lyon County, compared with last week's drought map. The northeast corner now has enough moisture so that it's not even considered “abnormally dry.”
Emporia Municipal Airport had almost two inches of rain last weekend. It's not clear how much is coming with predicted showers over the next few days.
The rain begins with a 20% chance Saturday afternoon, increasing to 50% during the evening and 40% Sunday. No severe storms are forecast.
The airport climbed back to 94 degrees Thursday afternoon. That high temperature was six degrees above normal. The morning low was a normal 64.
