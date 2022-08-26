Drought map - 8.26.22

Emporia remains in moderate drought, according to this new government map. Yellow areas to the north are "abnormally dry," while orange areas to the south are in "severe drought."

 Courtesy Drought.gov

Rain last weekend was not enough to erase drought conditions in the Emporia area. But another opportunity comes this weekend.

The weekly federal “Drought Monitor” update showed Thursday that 84% of Lyon County and all of Chase County remain in a “moderate drought.” That means a higher demand for hay and a risk of grass fires.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.