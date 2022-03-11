Lyon County's unemployment rate jumped in January to 2.5%, statistics released Friday show.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported the jobless rate went up from 1.9% in December. That means 424 workers were without jobs, up 95 from the month before.
Chase County's rate also increased, from 1.7 % in December was 2.1%.in January. The number of idle workers grew from 23 to 28.
It's not clear what led to the local increase, as the Kansas unemployment rate went down in January from an adjusted 2.8% to 2.6%. Labor Secretary Amber Schultz said about 8,500 jobs were added statewide.
““While the unemployment rate has now fallen below pre-pandemic levels, it is important to note that the labor force participation rate has also declined,” state labor economist Emelie Doerksen said in a statement.
The strongest areas of job growth in the last year have been in arts, entertainment, recreation and information areas. Educational services showed the biggest decline.
