Home sales in the Emporia area are off to a slow start in the new year.
A report released this week by the Sunflower Board of Realtors shows 16 homes were sold in January, down from 29 in the first month of 2021 and 54 in December.
But not many homes were on the market. The report showed 32 active listings in the Emporia area in January, down by almost half from 2021 and down 62% from the start of 2020.
The average sale price was down as well, at $108,978. That’s a drop from January 2021 of 28.3%. The most expensive home sold in January was valued at $235,000.
One new home listing in the Emporia area in January had an asking price of $685,000.
