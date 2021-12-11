One thing is certain. Mark McAnarney will never break his arm because he was patting himself on the back. Instead he gives praise to the people around him who had the city’s best interests at heart.
McAnarney retired this month as Emporia city manager, after almost nine years on the job. He and his wife, Amy, had moved in July 1989 from Great Bend to Emporia, where they planted their family’s roots.
Son Matt, was born in November, about four months after the couple arrived here, and a second son, Josh, was born about eight years later.
“It was important to both of us for our kids to have a home town,” he said.
Coming to Emporia was almost like moving home.
Amy McAnarney had grown up in Miller, where her dad was manager for the Porter Ranch, and Mark had grown up in Osage City.
His father, the late Leonard McAnarney — who graduated from Reading High School and Emporia State Teachers College and received his law degree from Washburn University in Topeka — had been Osage County Attorney, city attorney for Osage City, Scranton and Melvern, and had a private law practice in Lyndon. He also had been a member of the Osage City Board of Education.
His mother, the late Bonnie (neé Dickson) McAnarney, had grown up in the Miller area and was a social worker. The couple were parents of five children and reared four of them to adulthood.
McAnarney counts himself “very, very fortunate” to have grown up within a stable family with good guidance and educational opportunities.
“Not everybody gets those things,” he said.
McAnarney attended Emporia State University for two years, and graduated from Washburn University in Topeka. He had considered attending law school before choosing a career in government. He received his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas, served a year and a half as an intern in Arkansas City, and for three years had been assistant city manager in Great Bend.
Words to live by
With a father he described as hard-working and conservative and a mother with a natural empathy for people, Mark McAnarney settled comfortably into the middle of the Bell Curve.
“I think I’m a combination of both of them,” he said.
He credits them for two pieces of advice that he’s tried to adhere to throughout his life.
“Dad said, ‘Go to work, show up and work hard,’” McAnarney said. “Don’t ever let them know they can live without you.”
His mother instilled in him an axiom of a different sort.
“My mom always told me that the good Lord gave everyone a gift and sometimes you have to work pretty hard to find it, you can learn from everybody,” he said. “I look at life through that lens.”
McAnarney was reluctant to talk about his own achievements and talked instead about others and the power of teamwork to accomplish progress.
McAnarney had been pleasantly surprised at what he found after arriving in Emporia.
“I was amazed at what Steve Commons did and all the responsibilities he had as far as economic development,” he said. “This town — going back many years — was forward-thinking.”
The late attorney Elvin Perkins (who had attended law classes with McAnarney’s father), Sauder Industries president Dale Davis, and property appraiser Ray Toso were part of the city commission during his early days here. The city has had wonderful elected officials, McAnarney said, and “that is so, so important.”
“I look at sports analogies. You can have an all-American quarterback but if he doesn’t have any blockers, it doesn’t do any good,” he explained.
Commissions often have been made up of people from different backgrounds and diverse professions, whose common goals were advancing the community and considering the present and future needs. Some were vital, often expensive, while others were simpler and more easily accomplished.
“(The late commissioner and mayor) Tom Myers, back in the 1990s, he wanted a dog park out by Walmart, so people can stop off the highway” to give their pets a break, McAnarney recalled.
With cooperation and support from the Buck Fund, the City of Emporia, the Responsible Dog Owners Group, and individual donors, the Buck Fund Dog Park at 2920 W. 24th Ave., became a reality that remains popular among townspeople and travelers.
“I just love a mix of people who have a mix of ideas, and who are there for the greater good,” McAnarney said.
He saw in Emporians a willingness to work together to reach goals that might be unattainable without a good deal of cooperation. He cited installation of Welch Stadium’s expensive first artificial turf as an example of a major project that happened because groups and individuals banded together.
“Jones Trust, private money, a partnership with the school district, our crews helped work on things,” he said, listing financial and physical assistance that took the project to completion. “We have a limited amount of money. We can do a lot if we all work together.”
Hurdles to overcome
Occasionally, though, dissension surfaced. Two of the most challenging obstacles, McAnarney said, were a proposed minimum security prison and COVID-19.
“I think it kind of split the community in two,” he said, referring to the proposal to locate a prison on the former College of Emporia campus. “One thing I’ve learned, somehow you get through them.”
He found, too, that once in a while, resolving problems could spark laughter as it was happening and leave an indelible memory for years to come.
Birds had caused a spate of complaints from the residential and downtown areas, so with shotguns in hand, McAnarney and other city staff members hopped into the back of Purchasing Agent Tim Frevert’s pickup truck and began driving around town, looking for pesky starlings and pigeons.
“We’d actually shoot the trees,” McAnarney said, adding that they weren’t killing birds, but shooting a grapefruit or grape scent into the trees. “But the (birds) didn’t like it. So they’d leave and they’d go to somebody else’s tree. We would chase them from tree to tree.
“We looked like the Beverly Hillbillies,” he said, smiling at a memory.
Retired Parks and Zoo Director David Traylor remembered even more about the incident.
“That was how he ended up with ‘Jethro’ as a name,” Traylor said. “And I’m not the only one that calls him that.”
But with a concerted effort that included installing small spikes along downtown ledges, the bird problem dissipated.
Traylor was one of several associates who worked closely with McAnarney over the years, and who were eager to talk about memories of McAnarney and his performance over the past 32-plus years.
A ‘Plan B’ palate
Former City Manager Steve Commons had been familiar with McAnarney’s successes in Great Bend and Arkansas City, and had encouraged him to apply for the assistant city manager’s job when then-Assistant City Manager Kristy Cannon resigned to take a post in the Kansas City metro area.
“We try to pick people who are very secure in their own skins,” Commons explained. “(Mark’s) just a wonderful person. When you find people like that, you want to hitch your wagon to them.”
During the hiring process, Commons had invited the young man to lunch at the former New China Restaurant on Merchant Street. There, Commons realized the extent of McAnarney’s consideration of others.
“At the time, I didn’t know his dietary limitations as to what he likes to eat. So we go to the Chinese restaurant. He orders a hamburger off the menu,” Commons said, adding, “I embellish this — I think I hear somebody in the back room saying, ‘Hamburger? Who ordered the hamburger?’ He just didn’t want to say anything.”
People around him soon learned that a hamburger, fries, and an ever-present fountain Pepsi suited McAnarney’s palate perfectly. And often.
Commons admired McAnarney’s skills at building relationships that often benefitted the City of Emporia.
He proved extraordinarily successful as a grant-writer who also was assigned to track use of the awarded funds through to completion. That was especially evident in the economic development grants through the Kansas Department of Commerce. McAnarney soon built relationships with state officials, and successful grants began coming in with some regularity.
“They trusted that when he said something, he’d get it done and get it right,” Commons said. “Everything that he did, he built the personal relationships” with others. And he maintained them through the years.
When Commons resigned to accept an administrative job in Edmond, Okla., after 20 years as Emporia’s city manager, he suggested that McAnarney consider applying for the job. McAnarney, for the time being, was content in his role as assistant city manager. The McAnarneys’ sons were young and busy in school and activities and Amy was advancing in her career as an educator. McAnarney realized the massive amount of time and energy that is required of city managers; while he appreciated the sacrifices his family had made for his career, he wasn’t going to add more at that point.
“I thought I had a lot on my plate,” he said, “but the city manager had twice as much. It just wasn’t my time and my place.”
Forging friendships
David Traylor had appreciated the assistant city manager’s interest in and advocacy on behalf of the zoo. McAnarney cared about the zoo and considered it and its director assets for the city, and kept Commons fully briefed about what was happening and what was needed at the zoo.
Traylor said McAnarney could be trusted and that he treated everyone fairly.
“He has raised the city up from where it was to where it is today, and not everybody can do that,” Traylor said. “He never wanted to take credit for himself and he never hesitated to give credit where credit was due.”
The two worked closely together until Traylor retired, but their friendship had developed as co-workers and has continued even stronger post-retirement.
Former City Commissioner and Mayor Ray Toso had a similar experience.
Toso described McAnarney as a close friend whose strengths include his memory of people — “He never forgets people and his connections, in addition to being very thorough and caring for the city and its people.
“It was said one time, actually by another former city manager that knew Mark really well, ‘I really think Mark should have been a priest because he’s so caring,’” Toso said. “Mark is very smart. He’s been around long enough that he knows figures and time lines and sometimes he delays, but it’s because he’s struggling with how this person’s going to feel.”
The time was right
In Oct. 2013, the city manager’s job became vacant again with the resignation of then-City Manager Matt Zimmerman, who had accepted a job in Hazelwood, Mo., closer to his home town and family in Chicago.
McAnarney again became interim city manager and the city commission at that time began coaxing and cajoling him to take on the job full-time. He had struggled with the decision, according to Jim Witt, a former city manager in Dodge City and in Coppell, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Witt and his partner, Ron Leupp, were partners in a consulting firm that had worked with the City of Emporia earlier that year.
By fall, Witt was working for the city on a part-time basis. McAnarney had called Witt when Zimmerman left and asked if he could come here three days a week to assist for a few months. The men had known each other since the late 1980s through their work in city government, and Witt had agreed. He rented a house in Emporia to use part of the week, then commuted back to his home and wife Kim in Canton for what usually was a four-day weekend.
With McAnarney still not agreeing to accept the promotion to city manager, the commission had put Witt in charge of finding a search firm to find and winnow down a slate of appropriately qualified candidates. The city commission was within hours of voting on Witt’s choice at its 7 p.m. action session on Feb. 19, 2014.
Getting to ‘yes’
“And that’s still one of the most interesting evenings I’ve had in my professional life,” Witt said. “Mark all of a sudden that afternoon said, ‘I’m thinking about it.’”
About 5:30 p.m., Witt and McAnarney gathered in then-City Attorney Blaise Plummer’s office to talk.
“Then Mark got a phone call and he stepped out of the room. Then he came back and said, ‘I’m going to take the job. That was Amy. She said I should do it,’” Witt recalled. “That’s a true story.”
What the commission, staff, and a host of Emporians could not accomplish, Amy McAnarney’s encouragement could.
The commission unanimously approved the hiring, pending agreement on a contract.
“It was a unique situation. He was there at the right moment at the right time,” Witt said. “If the city had gone outside I don’t think that some of the changes that have happened and some of the development would have occurred.”
Witt agreed to become assistant city manager, but only for a matter of months. The pair’s skill sets complemented each other and, with support from the city commission, considerable progress was made. Water and wastewater treatment plants were renovated and old equipment was replaced, long-neglected underground utility lines became a budget priority, interest in retail business began to surge; and several industries expanded and added hundreds of new jobs.
“We didn’t have a new housing subdivision for 10 - 15 years in Emporia,” Witt added. “We’ve had three or four of them in the last six or seven years.”
And those several months Witt agreed to stay on to help? Eight years and one month later, almost to the day, he remains on a limited part-time basis as special projects consultant.
“Part of the reason I’m there is that Mark is a very fine person,” Witt explained. “… I say this in all respect, he’s my Gunga Din. He’s a better man than I.
“I don’t think Mark has intentionally ever done anything to hurt people and it really bothers him when he has to make a decision that hurts individuals or groups or whatever. He’s one of the best souls I’ve ever met in my life.”
Busy bowing out
City Clerk Kerry Sull, who joined the staff six years before McAnarney’s arrival, has worked closely with McAnarney for decades.
“It’s really like working with my little brother forever,” she said, “and for him to be gone after all this time, it’s a little bit strange.”
Although McAnarney already has ceded his office to the incoming city manager, Trey Cocking, he continues to wrap up loose ends in a small office in another part of the city building.
“He has the best work ethic of anybody I know,” Sull said. “… (P)eople come to him, because he’ll take care of it. Well, that’s how he’s going out. Anything that needs his attention, he’s going to take care of it.”
Part of his success as both assistant city manager and city manager stems from McAnarney’s ability to use “gray thinking” instead of thinking in black-and-white, Sull said.
“There’s always a solution, there’s always a compromise,” she explained. “That’s a very good quality to have. Mark never said ‘no’ to something; he would always think it through and how it was going to affect everyone an organization, the city, and everybody else.”
She has appreciated his consistent style of management and his propensity to look for the good in the people around him.
“I know he genuinely has a good heart for everything — for himself, for his family, for his employees, for the city,” she said. “He’s the same person for everybody. …
“What he’s doing is for the greater good. He talks about how he admires that in other people, and he doesn’t see that in himself,” Sull said.
Witt also mentioned a host of qualities that made McAnarney an excellent fit for Emporia — empathy, patience, caring, loyalty, astute with finances, a hard worker, and responsive to individuals with problems or questions involving the city among them.
“He’s a good listener,” Witt said, even though he seems to be constantly in motion. “He wants to be with people. A great way to get him to sit down and visit is to get him in a car and drive to Osage or wherever.
“In Mark’s way of managing and leading things, those times … are very beneficial to those who work for and with him.”
McAnarney also had the ability to disagree without becoming disagreeable. Instead, he would meet privately to explain his opinion personally as a person with a different opinion, not as an adversary, Witt said.
“He loves Emporia and he loves the people of Emporia. It’s a mutual love affair, but I’ve never seen it as strong as it is with Mark and the Emporia community,” he said. “Mark was the right person for Emporia at a critical time.”
What’s next?
McAnarney mentioned no firm plans post-retirement, but he’ll relish being able to live full-time with his wife again. Midway into his tenure as city manager, Amy McAnarney had been chosen to become associate principal at Lawrence Free School. With both of their sons grown, and Amy ready to make another step up in her career, the couple decided to maintain homes in both cities.
The arrangement appears to have worked out even better than planned. They not only got together on weekends, but McAnarney often made the trip to Lawrence four or five times a week. It wasn’t a problem.
“I like to drive,” he said.
