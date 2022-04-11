March home sales in the Emporia area were up slightly from the month before and held steady compared with a year ago.
The Sunflower Association of Realtors reported Monday that 37 homes were sold last month. That makes 89 sales in the first three months of 2022, a decline of 8.2% from 2021.
The report adds 30 of the March sales occurred in Lyon County, a small decline from February.
The big gain in March was in the price of a home. The average sale price across the area was $187,054, which is 36% more than March 2021. The median price of $163,000 was up 19.9%.
Three homes sold for more than $500,000.
The typical home sold in March had spent 41 days on the market. The month ended with 36 active listings in this area.
Specific numbers for Chase and Greenwood Counties were not available Monday afternoon.
Nationwide, Canva reports interest rates near 5% cooled down applications for the third week in a row in the week ending Friday, April 1.
“As higher rates reduce the incentive to refinance, application volume dropped to its lowest level since the spring of 2019,” Joel Kan, the Mortgage Bankers Associations’ associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement. Kan added that first-time buyers were being disproportionately affected by low inventory and rising costs.
Housing prices nationwide are expected to keep rising, though not as fast as 2021. Home values soared last year by nearly 20%. Bidding wars were common, and some sellers could hold out for all-cash offers. The seller’s market remains strong but not as frenetic as last year.
