“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia.
Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends over here!”
Lockyear tends the retail store at The Orchard and takes care of vendors. Her grandfather started selling apples “on a whim” from a card table in his garage in the late 1980s. They joked that she grew up just a quarter-mile from the store, the first house on the Allen Road, and he grew up a half–mile away in the second house on the Allen Road.
2022 marks the third year for the fall festival at The Orchard. Lockyear’s 2018 vision of a fall harvest home event celebrating apple picking time came true with a lot of help from friends and family. From the late John Karr’s rustic and charming miniature golf course to the “Karr Kids'' petting zoo to parking and mowing, the event is a family affair.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to make this happen,” Lockyear said. “Every year, they give freely of their time for the festival. We all just help each other out; we are a community.”
Stone and Sparrow from Melvern gave wheat milling demonstrations. Other vendors included Random Rustic Designs, the Art Hippie, Joy Abounding, Melissa’s Mini Masterpieces–and a big hit with kids of all ages, free temporary tattoos.
Adam and Ashley Mawdsley brought their children Grason and Grady to the festival. “We came last year,” Ashley said, “and they loved it. Now that Grady’s a little bigger, it’s even more fun.”
Newlyweds Faith “Olive” McDonnell and Eric “Leo” McDonnell own Olive’s Rock Garden. Although they live in Osage City now, Leo is originally from Ontario, Canada. The couple is working hard to get Leo “successfully immigrated to the U.S. from Canada.”
Olive noted that her gemstones, crystals and goods come from all over the world, and are responsibly and sustainably sourced from small, family-owned mines. She attends Emporia State University and explained that she was “driving home from school one day, and stopped into the store here to buy some apples. They mentioned the fall festival and I signed right up to be a vendor.”
Brothers Miguel Saavedra, a seventh grader at Emporia Middle School, and Julian Ortiz, a fifth grader at Village Elementary School, were intent on their miniature golf game.
Miguel said The Orchard is “pretty fun, and it’s the place where our parents got married. Of course, the miniature golf is great!”
“I like all the organic stuff they make,” Julian said. “And it’s beautiful here–and big!”
Emporia State University freshmen Kylie Zieber, Mackenzie Leighton and Lexi George were visiting The Orchard for the first time. They’d heard about the fall festival from a favorite university professor. The trio agreed it was a good way to de-stress from what has been a difficult week at the university.
“Children who are now adults remember coming to The Orchard for school field trips twenty years ago,” Karr mused. “And because of those memories, now they’re bringing their children out here.
“It’s kind of amazing. I like people and I’m big on memories.”
Learn more about The Orchard, located at 1128 N. Highway 99, on their website at thekarrorchard.business.site or Facebook page. They can be reached by phone at 620-343-8480 or via email at sarah.thekarrorchard@gmail.com.
