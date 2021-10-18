FILE - Texas Oil

This July 29, 2020 photo shows an oil rig in Midland, Texas. 

 Tony Gutierrez / AP Photo

Gas prices in Emporia are fighting to stay below three dollars a gallon.

AAA reports the average price for regular unleaded in Lyon County Monday morning was $2.99. That was up three cents from the weekend average. Prices in the Topeka area are a bit lower, at an average $2.95.

The average price across Kansas is unchanged at three dollars a gallon. That's an increase of almost 55 percent from October 18, 2020. AAA notes crude oil futures remain high – above $83 a barrel in Monday morning trading.

