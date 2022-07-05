Bradford Feed LLC., a new livestock feed company located at 700 Overlander Rd., has officially opened its doors in Emporia.
Amy and Reason Bradford, along with co-owners Nicol and Chris Dold, kicked off the start of their new business with a grand opening event on July 1.
“We started out in here as a warehousing business, so we warehoused for a lot of different people in here, and so that’s when we bought this facility here, and then we transitioned the feed business into town to be more accessible,” Reason said.
The business is owned by Bold Enterprises, named after both sets of owners. The company also has a trucking business, Bold Transport, which provides trucking services for local businesses.
Bradford Feed started after the owners bought out Reason’s father in 2020 after he retired from Cargill. What started as a small business in a shop outside Reason’s father’s house turned into a fully-fledged warehouse in Emporia, providing local livestock owners with all their feeding needs.
Bradford Feed partners with local AgChoice Feed (MFA Feeds) for the bulk of its selection, but also offers brands such as Purina, Cargill, and Nutrena.
“Getting product and trying to be competitive in the local market has been hard,” Amy said.
“Transportation costs and distribution of product is tough for these big companies, and so MFA, that’s one thing we are doing for them is providing kind of a central ground for them to distribute their product,” Reason said.
The store is open 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m. - noon Saturday. It offers cubes and pellets, bagged and bulk minerals and feed, feedlot supplements, commodity blends, calf milk replacer, dog and cat food, jug waterers, and nutritional counseling. Feed and supplements are available for most livestock, including beef, horses, sheep, goats, swine, and chickens.
“Anyone can always come and ask for anything and we will try to help them get what they need,” Amy said.
Bradford Feed also has medicated feed and works with local veterinarians, spanning from Lyon and Chase Counties to Burlington, Council Grove, and El Dorado, to get customers what they need.
Co-owner Reason said the company is excited to meet new people and help them with animals.
“Helping them grow their business and make their animals more profitable,” Reason said. “What we can provide to them is the knowledge and maybe, go from this product to this product, and maybe make their herd more profitable, because at the end of the day it’s all about, you know, profitability and health.”
