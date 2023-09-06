The Emporia City Commission approved a "comprehensive" $64 million budget for 2024, which drops the mill levy down but should keep taxes around the same for most Emporians.
City Manager Trey Cocking, during Wednesday's city meeting, shared insights into the budget, highlighting its core financial priorities and allocation of expenditures.
"Altogether, it's a $64 million budget that you guys have in front of you," he said, as he explained where the other major taxing entities stood as of Wednesday.
USD 253 has proposed raising its mills to 55 — up from 54.77 — while the Emporia Recreation Commission remains flat at 9.63 mills. The State of Kansas levies a standard 1.5 mills statewide, he said, while Lyon County is currently at 52 mills.
"Their revenue rate was 49.236 [in 2022] and they have proposed 57.783 mills in their hearing that is [Thursday]," Cocking said.
Emporia's 2022 levy was 44.426, with a revenue neutral rate of 39.492. Cocking was proposing a budget that dropped the mill levy down one mill to 43.5 mills.
Cocking told The Gazette that the city's largest cost was personnel, with 70% of its expenditures gong toward payroll. Another large expenditure goes toward keeping the community safe.
"When it comes to general fund, 54% of our total cost from the general fund is public safety," he added. "We're a public safety, personnel-heavy organization. Earlier this year we had to really invest in our salaries because we were down about a quarter of our workforce in our public safety department. We had to make some pretty strong wage changes to get those positioned filled out."
Cocking acknowledged that, due to rising valuations, Emporians weren't likely to see a difference in their taxes.
"We recognize that valuations are up but we're working hard to keep things as flat as possible," he said.
Cocking said the city's five-year outlook kept the city's spending priorities the same, though dwindling cash reserves were observed in the general fund. By 2028, the city's ending cash balance is projected to be $1.18 million in the red.
He explained that changes in spending will greatly affect that number over the next five years.
"The hard thing when you look at a five-year budget is it always assumes that you use all those dollars," he said. "For various reasons, we don't usually spend all of our budget."
Cocking pointed out that the city had a vacancy in a "key position" with the assistant city manager role for nearly a year. The position was left vacant after former assistant city manager Lane Massey took a job in Spring Hill in Aug. 2022. Current Assistant City Manager Mark Detter began his role in May.
"That's a big savings when you have positions like that that are open," Cocking explained. "We do think we'll see savings over the course of those five years."
