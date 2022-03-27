Hopes for a steady decline in local gas prices depend on where you live.
AAA reported Sunday that the average price of regular unleaded gas in Lyon County was $3.80 a gallon. That's up one cent from last weekend and matches the state average.
Greenwood County's price has grown by three cents in a week, with the average also at $3.80. But the price in Chase County has gone down three cents to an average $3.77.
Diesel fuel across Kansas has jumped 15 cents in the past week, now averaging $4.76.
An analysis by AAA said demand for gas nationwide is down, yet oil prices are increasing slowly. Storm damage to an important pipeline in the Black Sea region is a factor in that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.