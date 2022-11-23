The good old days of Thanksgiving shutdowns and “Black Friday” early openings are making a comeback.
“It's amazing how everything changed,” Heather Siebert with Flinthills Mall said Wednesday.
The mall on Industrial Road will open at 6 a.m. Friday, one hour earlier than it normally does for sunrise walkers. But one store is starting even sooner.
“The north entrance of the mall will be open at 4 a.m.,” Siebert said.
That's for Dunham's Sporting Goods, which is marking its first Black Friday in Emporia after holding its grand opening in July.
In the 2010s, malls developed a habit of opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving Day. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed that, as retailers decided their employees needed a day of rest.
Now, major retailers such as Walmart and Target are closed on Thanksgiving. The Emporia Walmart will open Friday at 6 a.m.
At Flinthills Mall, only B&B Theatres will be open Thursday with the first screening scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Other mall stores have more flexibility when it comes to Friday hours. Ironically, it's due to an anchor store which isn't there anymore.
“When JC Penney was here, the stores had to follow their hours. When Penney's opened, they were open,” Siebert explained.
But Penney's left Emporia in 2020, so now the opening times vary. The mall's list includes:
- 6 a.m. - Bath and Body Works, Bling Glamour
- 7 a.m. - Claire's, Hibbett Sports, Shoe Sensation
- 7:30 a.m. - Sutherland
- 8 a.m. - Buckle, Maurice's, Petsense
- 9 a.m. - Nex-Tech Wireless
- 9:30 a.m. - Crystal Nails
Of course, the mall isn't the only shopping option in Emporia. A new store opened at the Pavilions Wendesday morning.
"Shoe Dept. Encore is having their grand opening today," Ross manager Jennifer Terrell announced on Facebook.
The Shoe Show Mega showed a 9 a.m. Friday opening time on its website, but it said nothing about Wednesday.
Perhaps the store was packed with customers, because a call to the store Wednesday morning for confirmation was not answered.
Plans for Marshalls to open at the Pavilions this week were stymied by what city officials called supply chain issues with construction. That department store is not expected to open until early 2023.
Small Business Saturday which is the focus of Emporia Main Street and its affiliated shops. But Friday is not a throwaway day.
“Several downtown businesses have different specials” for Black Friday, Executive Director Casey Woods said. “Those businesses will work independent of Small Business Saturday activities.”
Several Main Street restaurants should have drink specials as well, Woods added.
Then there's the Emporia Flea Market on West U.S. 50. While other retailers will seek customers Friday, it will be closed.
“We're going in a whole different direction,” Kim Davis with the Flea Market said Wednesday. It's taking both Thursday and Friday off to “spend time with family.” It should reopen Saturday morning.
