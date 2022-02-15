For Linus Baker, a lawsuit against Flint Hills Technical College comes down to four F's. Three failing grades for his client, and a fourth for freedom.
“She's already been given F's. She's already racked up three of them; that says they're going to drop her,“ Baker said. “They've got the gun to her head.”
Baker, a Johnson County attorney, plans to appear in Lyon County Court Tuesday afternoon on behalf of nursing student Molly Ellis. They claim FHTC gave Ellis failing grades in clinical training because she objects to receiving coronavirus vaccines on religious grounds.
FHTC President Caron Daugherty told The Gazette Sunday that a response has been filed in court to Ellis's lawsuit. Daugherty did not provide any documents, but Baker indicated he's talked to college attorney Monte Miller.
“It's not us. It's them,” was Baker's summary of the defense argument.
“Them” refers to Newman Regional Health, which has a non-discrimination agreement with FHTC to accept nursing students for clinical coursework. But the agreement says nothing about religion or faith.
NRH is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The hospital has not responded to a request from The Gazette for comment about its policies.
“We're talking about one student,” Baker said, “and it's only for a few days of clinicals. How can that be an undue hardship?”
Ellis's lawsuit says the “pass-the-buck theory” by FHTC was rejected in a federal lawsuit in Arizona last November. Baker calls this the first case of its kind in any state court.
Baker admitted that he does not know Ellis's religious background which led to her objection to COVID-19 vaccines.
“I don't know that she's a member of any formal religion,” he said. “It really doesn't matter, though.”
The evidentiary hearing in Ellis's lawsuit is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. before Judge W. Lee Fowler.
