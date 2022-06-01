The Emporia City Commission passed a resolution calling for action to reduce gun violence, Wednesday morning.
Resolution No. 3673 — Calling for Action to Reduce Firearm & Violent Death of American Children — was put forth to the commission by Jamie Sauder.
“I think with recent events in New York and Texas, obviously gun violence is in the forefront, unfortunately, of our national attention once again,” he said. “I think as a city government, it is incumbent on us to do what we are capable of doing, to take every measure to ensure that it doesn’t happen in our own yard.”
Sauder said part of that responsibility is recognizing the need to have “common sense gun laws that don’t infringe on people’s rights.”
He went on to say that he feels it’s important to show that the city of Emporia supports those types of measures, since any mention of gun control has become a “political volleyball” at all levels of government.
According to the resolution, firearm deaths became the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the United States in 2020. That year, 45,222 died as a result of firearm deaths, including 4,357 children. There was also a 13.5% increase in deaths by homicide that year.
The resolution points out that the U.S. has "diligently worked over the last 20 years to systemically reduce the number of children killed in automobile accidents." In 2000, 2,591 children were illed in automobile accidents, compared to 1,282 in 2019.
"Now, therefore, be it resolved by the governing body of the city of Emporia, Kansas that we implore the United States Congress and the Kansas State Legislature to move swiftly to enact common sense measures that will reduce the number of deaths in this country by firearms," the resolution read.
The resolution was passed 4-0, with Mayor Becky Smith absent.
The commission also passed ordinance No. 22-26 amending floodplain management regulations, as requested by planning director Justin Givens.
The process began in 2017, he said, and the planning commission held a public hearing on April 19, 2022. That board then recommended the new regulations be adopted. The new maps will become effective on June 15.
Commissioners also passed an ordinance to establish Red Brick Redevelopment District Tax Increment Financing, for the development of a travel plaza and RV park on W. US Highway 50.
According to special projects manager Jim Witt, the city doesn't have any financial obligation but does assess a 3% administrative fee on all transactions within the TIF. It can only be used for infrastructure costs over a 20-year lifespan.
Witt also asked commissioners to approve a community improvement district at 2% for the Red Brick Redevelopment District. That measure was also approved.
The city also formally created its sixth Rural Housing Incentive District with the Whittier Tract/Mahtropolis Project. The RHID will bring the construction of 27 single family homes just north of Interstate 35, on a site previously owned by the Church of the New Covenant.
Sauder said he thought the new developments say "a lot about opportunity in Emporia."
City manager Trey Cocking also asked commissioners to add 18th Avenue and Highland Streets as main trafficway and main trafficway connections in order to authorize a $750,000 bond for Highland Street improvements.
City finance director Janet Harrouff said this includes paving, water, sewer and stormwater packaged into one project. Cocking said the city is aiming to start the project next summer.
The city also:
Added 118 E. Sixth Ave. — the old Carnegie library building — to the city's surplus real property list;
Recognized the city's finance department for earning the 2020 GFOA annual comprehensive financial award. This is the 35th year it has earned the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.