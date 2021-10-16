Name: Jermy Hinkle
Age: 42
Occupation: Local Business Owner
Why are you running for Emporia City Commission?
I have a vested interest in this community and its success. I own a business here. I have children and family here. Beyond that, the people of Emporia deserve creative, well researched, thoroughly planned decision making that will positively impact their quality of life in our city.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time on city commission should you be elected?
Emporia is a wonderful, safe place to live and raise a family. With that said, at the end of the day, this city is a business and it should be operated as such. I have been a business owner for over two decades. The budgeting, expenditure, and transactional responsibilities of being a City Commissioner fall directly in line with my experience as an entrepreneur.
What are the most important issues facing the city of Emporia?
I am an advocate for common sense spending. Investing well above the market value on a large piece of land with no definitive plan for its use doesn’t make sense. Shouldering for more manufacturing infrastructure when Emporia has no affordable housing plan for the future doesn’t make sense. Having so much red tape and bureaucracy surrounding efforts to progress forward as a community doesn’t make sense.
What are your budget priorities for the city should you be elected?
I would constantly be advocating for the Emporia taxpayer and how best to spend their money in ways that benefit us Emporians as a whole, not just a select few individuals.
Focusing on continually increasing wages and compensation packages for city employees in an effort to retain top talent.
Prioritizing new and existing residential infrastructure.
Creating ways to market Emporia as a destination for tourism as well as a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.
What goals do you have for the future of the city of Emporia?
We all want to live in a city with a thriving economy. Emporians deserve to live in a city where buying a decent house is an attainable goal. I would like to see Emporia grow which will require creative thinking and open-mindedness. If elected as a City Commissioner, my experience in business and familiarity with this city will lend to innovative ideas and thoughtful decisions to jump start the growth process we would all like to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.