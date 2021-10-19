The Emporia Gazette
An Emporia resident recently contacted The Gazette regarding a large pot hole located on the 600 block of West Street. After going out to confirm the size of the pot hole, we reached out to the city of Emporia’s Public Works Director Dean Grant to ask if his department was aware of the issue.
Here’s what he had to say:
“If the reader called the issue into the Public Works Center, then we would have made a work order and scheduled the repair,” he said. “We have several street repairs going on at this time, and they are all dependent on good weather. We catch some things that need to be repaired while driving to other worksites, however, we do not see them all.
“We rely heavily on the public to call in these issues, because there are more of them covering more ground than we can. I will get this on the list for repair, but it is getting late into the construction season, so it may have to be patched for now. If that happens, then we will make the full repair earlier next year.”
Residents should call 620-340-6339 to report street issues so that they can be tagged for a work order.
