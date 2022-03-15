Home sales in the Emporia area were up in February, compared with last year.
A new report by the Sunflower Association of Realtors shows 36 homes were sold last month, compared with 31 in February 2021. The average sale price went up 9.4% to $173,870.
But a weak January means home sales through two months of 2022 remain below last year, at 52 sales compared with 60. The two-month average price also is lower, at $153,903.
Homes on the market are selling quickly, turning over in an average 26 days in February. That's one day faster than February 2021.
The report also shows three homes sold last month for more than $400,000, while two sold for less than $50,000.
Separate reports revealed 32 of the February home sales were in Lyon County, with an average price of $165,995. No homes have been sold in Greenwood County through the first two months of this year.
