The last thing people want on a hot summer day is news that electric service is being cut off. But scammers are making calls in the Emporia area threatening that.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warns someone claiming to be with Evergy is telling customers to pay their bill within 30 minutes, or face disconnection. The key phrase there is, “claiming to be.”

