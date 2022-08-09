The last thing people want on a hot summer day is news that electric service is being cut off. But scammers are making calls in the Emporia area threatening that.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warns someone claiming to be with Evergy is telling customers to pay their bill within 30 minutes, or face disconnection. The key phrase there is, “claiming to be.”
“They are not calling anyone,” a Facebook post from the LCECC said after checking with the utility company.
An Evergy spokesperson said Monday that he was not aware of the situation in Emporia. But he noted a scam alert from late April, that in a way is the opposite of the current reports.
At that time, someone was making calls across Kansas claiming Evergy customers were overcharged and needed to provide a credit card number to obtain a refund. The likely goal is to obtain a customer's personal information.
“For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection,” the news release from April said.
The LCECC urges people who might have been tricked into providing such information to call its non-emergency line, at 620-343-4225.
Evergy Kansas Central customers may phone 1-800-383-1183 to verify calls. Customers can also review their account status online by visiting evergy.com.
