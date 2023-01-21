Unemployment across the Emporia area went up at the end of 2022.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate increased from 2.2% to 2.5% between November and December. That means 442 workers were out of work.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 11:40 am
Unemployment across the Emporia area went up at the end of 2022.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate increased from 2.2% to 2.5% between November and December. That means 442 workers were out of work.
Lyon County’s rate also was up from 1.9% in December 2021, with 113 additional people looking for jobs.
The Chase County rate increased from 1.8% to 2.0% in December, with 29 unemployed workers. That’s six more people compared with the end of 2021, when the jobless rate was 1.7%.
Greenwood County’s rate grew from 2.0% in November to 2.2% in December, with 71 jobless workers.
The statewide unemployment rate was 2.9% in December, which was below 3.3% at the end of 2021.
“Kansas experienced strong job growth over the year, with the private sector adding 37,900 jobs,” State Labor Economist Nathan Kessler said in a statement.
Kessler added that manufacturing, education and health services areas combined to add 15,900 jobs in 2022.
During December, Kansas had growth in trade, transportation and utilities. They provided 1,600 new jobs. Professional and business services were weak, losing 1,600 jobs.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.