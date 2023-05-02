Emporia Main Street has once again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commient to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
Emporia Main Street is one of 862 Accredited Main Street America programs this year.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods said the accreditation process is a long process that makes sure a Main Street program is making positive progress each year.
"That can be difficult for a 32-year-old program," he said. "We are always expected to grow to programs and expected to build out new and innovative projects. ... They're looking at whether we're investing within our region, so in our case Lyon County, and we're creating jobs, redevelopment opportunities and building the local tax base. So year to year, they're looking at us pushing the bar, and it's an honor to continually be recognized with accreditation."
Woods said the accrediation is valid for one year, meaning there's no time to sit back and relax once notice is received that Emporia Main Street made the cut.
"You can't work with two hands if you're busy patting yourself on the back with one of them," he said. "We can't just talk about things or ideas about what we want, or just bring together people to dream — we have to actually get things done, and on a yearly basis."
Woods said that pressure is an incentive to measure successes and create, which is important when people are donating, investing and volunteering their time.
"They expect a return on their investment," he said. "We want to make sure they view Emporia Main Street as an organization of doers that realizes how critical those investments are."
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvesent, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours.
On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new invesent back into their downtown communities. Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
According to a written release, 2022 was important for the development of the Emporia Main Street program. Emporia Main Street aided in the first Upper Story RHID project in the state's history, opened the region's first Fabrication Lab, created new entrepreneurial support mechanisms like "Show of Hands," introduced new technology entrepreneur curriculum, and managed the region's largest events that bring thousands of people to the area. A recent third party assessment scored downtown Emporia in the 93rd percentile of similar communities nationally.
Jeremy Johns, Co-Owner of Radius Brewing Company, currently serves as the President of the Emporia Main Street Board of Directors.
"National Main Street Accreditation is a wonderful recognition of the countless hours spent by Emporia Main Street staff and volunteers in an effort to grow and enhance our region in a sustainable way," he said. "The measurable progress that results from our organizations efforts benefit the entire area."
