The Principal of Emporia Middle School has left education for the business of medicine.
Newman Regional Health announced Monday that Steven Bazan is its new Business Development Director. He replaces McKenzie Cinelli, who now works for Evergy and the Wolf Creek nuclear plant.
A statement from NRH noted Bazan has 15 years of "experience in administrative leadership."
" I'm so excited to shift my career path and take on this new job opportunity," Bazan said i the statement. "There’s no greater joy to me than the challenge of discovering ways to help a system grow and continually become greater than it was the year before."
Bazan's duties will include the upcoming Denim and Diamonds fundraising event and hospital media relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.