Lyon County's unemployment rate fell below two percent as 2021 ended.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that the December jobless rate was 1.9%. That continues a downward trend, from 4% in December 2020 and 2.2% in November 2021.
Chase County's rate is even lower at 1.7%. The December number was unchanged from November.
In terms of people, 329 members of the Lyon County workforce were out of work in December. So were 23 people in Chase County.
The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% in December. That rate is adjusted for seasonal factors, while county numbers are not.
“Kansas ended the year with sustained progress towards economic recovery in the state,” Kansas Labor Secretary Amber Shultz said in a statement.
The state gained 38,600 non-farm jobs in 2021. The hottest areas of growth were in “accommodation and food services,” up 11.1%, and transportation, warehousing and utilities, up 9%.
New state data also shows 36 Lyon County workers filed their initial unemployment claims in the week of January 9-15. Chase County had only one filing.
