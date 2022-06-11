Home sales in the Emporia area had their best month of the year in May and show a sharp increase from 2021.
New statistics from the Sunflower Association of Realtors show 53 homes were sold last month. That’s up 11 from April. It was also a 43% jump from May 2021, when home sales had a monthly decline.
The median sale price for a home showed little change from last spring, at $140,000. But the average price for the year so far is up 5.4%, at $131,750.
The most expensive home sold in the Emporia area in May cost $418,906. A different home sold for only $22,500.
The report shows local homes are on the market an average 26 days so far this year.
The Realtors also reported Greenwood County had one home sale in May, worth $25,000. That brings the total sales there this year to three.
Separate research indicates the current average home value is $420,000 in Overland Park and about $384,000 in the Kansas City, Kansas suburb of Basehor.
