Dunham’s Sports, located at 1678 Industrial Rd Suite 2002, has officially opened its doors at the Flinthills Mall.
Dunham’s and Flinthills Mall personnel gathered in front of the new store Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening the doors to the public. Dozens of shoppers flocked to Flinthills Mall to take in the new store’s wide selection of sporting goods.
“We’re really excited to be in Emporia. I think we can offer the community fun, and that’s what we’re here to do is we sell fun,” general manager Doug Holloway said.
Dunham’s Sports has been around since 1937, Holloway said, and has over 240 stores in 23 states, four of which are in Kansas. The store in Emporia is the latest to open, with other locations in Hutchinson, Salina, and Liberal.
Dunham’s offers sporting goods of all kinds, including golf, football, soccer, basketball, boxing, shooting, fishing, water sports, and more. It also has name-brand athletic clothing, exercise equipment, and shoes.
“More than anything, we offer the residents of Emporia, which is a community that is very outdoors anyways … we offer them the supplies and stuff that they need so they can continue to have fun in the community,” Holloway said.
The store is open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday, and 12:30 - 6 p.m. Sundays.
The store employs around 40 to 50 people at a time and is still hiring part-time positions, with around five to 10 positions open.
Bringing Dunham’s to Emporia has been in the works for two years, when Flinthills Mall manager Clarence Frye met Dunham’s Sports district manager James Haden at the mall after JCPenny announced its closure.
“He happened to just be standing outside the door and somebody brought him down to my office, we started that conversation, and this is the fruition of that conversation, and I’m so glad that it happened,” Frye said.
Frye hopes the addition of Dunham’s will be beneficial for the mall and the community overall.
“For the mall, obviously, hopefully, it brings more traffic to the mall,” Frye said.
“Because we have a new store here, sporting goods store, which Emporia doesn’t have currently, it will increase our pull from outlying communities, rather than them driving to Topeka or Wichita for their sporting goods, they’ll be able to come here instead of doing that,” he said. “If they’re here in Emporia, they may shop somewhere else, they may shop in the mall, they may shop somewhere else, downtown maybe, so I think it’s going to be a good fit.”
Frye believes the addition of Dunham may also encourage other businesses to come to Emporia as well.
“I hope that it brings more eyes to Emporia, you know, that this might be a destination for a new business, or somebody has a business outside of Emporia to come to Emporia and maybe consider that I have a space for them, and we can make a deal,” Frye said. “I’m really excited about this.”
Shoppers at Dunham’s Friday morning expressed their excitement for the new store.
“It looks very cool, it’s big and it has a lot of different categories of sporting goods,” Tanner Zittlau said.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Andrea Karcher said. “Saves me a lot of time traveling out of town looking for baseball shoes and football shoes for my kids. It’s going to be a time-saver, I think.”
“I think the store looks amazing,” Amanda Taylor said. “This is exactly something that Emporia needs, especially with the variety of shoes, clothing, that’s something that we don’t have here, so I’m really excited and happy that Dunham’s is here.”
“It’s good for the selection,” Dylan Smith said. “The gun section and the fishing section … you have to travel 30, 45 minutes anywhere to get stuff like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.