Karen Sommers enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as vice president of marketing at ESB Financial.
Now, after 20 years, Sommers is ready to pass the torch to her successor, Kandace Wakeman, the new Marketing Officer for ESB Financial.
"If you love what you do you never work a day of your life…that's exactly how it's been for me," Sommers said. "It's been a joy. ESB is all about family here. We treat each other as family. We work hard but we celebrate, too. When someone does something good, we encourage all of our team members to give shoutouts to each other."
And Sommers knows all about how it feels to work with family; she's a fourth-generation member of the Wayman family, and her great-grandfather Will Wayman started the bank in 1901. Her brother, Jim Wayman, is president of ESB Financial. Quite literally, she's grown up at ESB. She even has a photograph of herself at 5 years old, handing out carnations at Emporia State Bank’s original location at Sixth Avenue and Commercial St.
"I think the hardest thing about retiring is that I always have been involved with the bank," she said. "I've worked for 50-some years. I was at International Tours for 32 years and came here for 20 and before that I worked for American Express in Germany."
Sommers said her first experience in banking began summers during high school filing checks before becoming a teller. She attended both Colorado Women’s College and Emporia State University before graduating from the University of Kansas with a degree in advertising and public relations.
She took over her position at ESB when Carolyn Davis retired in 2001. Davis herself had worked at the bank for 30 years and Sommers said she quite literally followed in her footsteps. "She was my mentor," Sommers said of Davis. "We even bought her house and her girls were babysitters for my sons.”
Davis, who started at the bank in 1971 after working for the Emporia Greeting Service — a paid position that had her greeting newcomers to town with gifts from area businesses. ESB's vice president at the time, Don Law, eventually asked Davis to come work for ESB exclusively if he made it "worth her while."
"I was blown away; I started here and loved every second of it," Davis said. "There wasn't a finer person on this Earth than Charles Wayman and I got to work for him for a long time."
Davis started a number of marketing endeavors still in use today including the staff caricatures that are still used on the bank's website today. She also helped spearheaded charitable giving efforts to the David Traylor Zoo and the Spirited 50 travel club; a practice that Sommers continued upon her tenure.
Now Wakeman says she will have large shoes to fill. A graduate of Chase County Jr.- Sr. High School, she attended Kansas State University and moved back to the Emporia area after she graduated. She spent three years at Emporia State University as its social media manager and had a strong background in marketing, writing, videography and photography.
"I felt ESB was a great next step for me because I was able to get back into the community and be involved more," Wakeman added. "At ESB, we are all about giving back to the community and coming here, I knew I would love being able to build connections with local businesses and make a difference in the Emporia and Manhattan communities."
After joining Team ESB, Wakeman wasted no time and took on multiple endeavors including a large video project that had her interviewing clients on why they chose and continue to choose ESB.
“Since starting in July 2021, I have learned so much from Karen and look forward to implementing all of the things she has taught me,” Wakeman said.
Sommers said she was impressed with Wakeman's talents and had no doubt she would do well in the role.
"If I could have chosen someone, I couldn't have picked a better person," she said of Wakeman.
Sommers said she will still be on the ESB Board of Directors and she'll still have a presence at the bank including the Spirited 50 travel club.
"We have the best team in the universe as far as I'm concerned because they're all dedicated to their job," Sommers said. "They care about each other and they care about their clients. I observe our team, helping our clients achieve their dreams … it makes my heart happy!
ESB Financial invites the community to celebrate and visit with Carolyn Davis, Karen Sommers and meet Kandace Wakeman between 3 - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at their 8th and Merchant St. bank.
