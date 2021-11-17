Three weeks after winning a seat on the Emporia City Commission, Jamie Sauder learned he'll take his seat a little earlier than expected.
On Wednesday, city commissioners voted 4-0 to have the commissioner-elect take the seat being vacated by Jon Geitz.
Geitz abstained from the vote.
Geitz announced in October he intended to step down effective Nov. 17, saying he felt it was important for a new commission and new city manager take the helm as soon as possible. Applications for the position were opened for 15 days, but Sauder was the only one to apply.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity but I hate to see Jon step down early because he's done a lot of great things," Sauder said. "But, I am excited. It feels like it gives me a start on strategic planning ahead of when my term would officially begin."
Mayor Rob Gilligan said he appreciated the work the Geitz has done over the last eight years.
"Thank you very much for your time and your service to the city of Emporia," he said.
Sauder will be sworn in and take his seat with the commission on Dec. 1.
