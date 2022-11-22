“Big Ben” may not be around anymore. But the owner of the Emporia auto repair business with that name is proving he has a big heart.
“We’ve been blessed with support from the community, so we like to give back every time we get a chance,” Victor Arguello said Tuesday.
Arguello gave away 15 complete Thanksgiving dinners at Big Ben Automotive on Neosho Street Tuesday evening, first come first served. It was his third annual Thanksgiving giveaway.
“We do it as often as we can,” he said.
While some charities seek donations for sharing food, Arguello says he bought everything himself. And it’s quite a feast: not only plenty of turkey, but a total 30 boxes of stuffing, 75 potatoes and 15 pumpkin pies.
“It’s just a way to pay back to the community, so it doesn’t hurt,” Arguello said.
Arguello took over Big Ben Automotive several years ago. He announced his first food giveaway on Facebook in April 2020: 30 bags of groceries as the coronavirus pandemic reached a peak.
Big Ben had three food handouts last year. They were random, occurring on Saturdays in late January and late June.
“Whenever we found good deals at the store and we got enough stuff to give away,” Arguello said.
But Tuesday evening marked Arguello’s first giving day of 2022.
“I didn’t have a chance,” he explained. “I didn’t have as many employees, so I didn’t have time to slip away.”
Now he has two more employees. Arguello is grateful for that, as well as the community’s support. But that’s not all.
“I’m thankful for my health and my family. That’s the main thing that keeps me going,” he said.
Arguello added that others can do the sort of thing he’s doing, even if it’s not a complete turkey dinner in a bag.
“Pay it forward. That’s the only thing I tell everybody,” he said. “You might not be able to give away food or clothes or money, but you can help somebody. To me, that’s good enough.”
