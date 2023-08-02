IMG-6996.jpg

Commissioner Danny Giefer, in red, looks over the damage inside the 12th Avenue water tower while Public Works director Dean Grant,left, explains the work that needs to be done. Also pictured is Commissioner Erren Harter.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

A $700,000 design contract for a proposed 20-inch waterline was approved Wednesday. The contract tasks BG Consultants with designed a waterline that would serve as the "backbone" for the city's water distribution system within 18 months.

Public Works director Dean Grant said the waterline project would start at the existing 20-inch waterline on 12th Avenue at Garfield Street, and terminate at the existing 16-inch waterline on South Avenue at Carter Street.

