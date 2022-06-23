A virtual public hearing is planned next week on proposed energy efficiency steps by Evergy.
The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold the meeting Monday about the utility's “demand-side management portfolio.”
Evergy Senior Vice President Charles Caisley told the KCC several months ago that the proposal could provide residential customers with rebates for purchasing efficient equipment such as “smart power strips” and air purifiers.
It also would allow customers to enroll in a “smart thermostat” program with Evergy adjusting them to “pre-determined event settings.” The proposal promises customers can override those settings, which has been an issue in other states.
Incentives are proposed for business customers as well.
But a technical adviser for the Sierra Club and Kansas Appleseed testified last week that Evergy could do more to direct the program toward low-income households, “with the programs funded through taxpayer dollars.”
Monday's hearing will occur on Zoom, beginning at 6 p.m. People who want more details can call the KCC at 785-271-3100.
A final decision on Evergy's proposal is expected by December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.