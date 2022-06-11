The coronavirus pandemic seemed to affect everyone in some way. Then assistance was offered to practically everyone.
The federal government provided more than $3.7 million in aid to the city of Emporia, under the American Rescue Plan Act. A Gazette reader asked how that money is being used.
City Communications Manager Christine Johnson said this topic came up at a city commission meeting in early April.
Members unanimously approved suggestions from an Economic Development Grant Program committee. It was set up to distribute $750,000 of the money “to improve overall economic well-being of the community.”
The committee did not accept every proposal. For instance, a new vodka line at the Trolley House Distillery was turned down.
But Emporia Childcare received money for better pay and extra staff. And Main Street received $75,000 for new “Christmas lights.”
Some of the ARPA money went out even earlier, to city staff members.
“The city has spent $241,000 on a $1,000 bonus for full time employees and $500 for part time employees last December,” Johnson explained.
The rules for the federal money allow “premium pay for public employees that are performing essential work,” she noted. It also can be used to “respond to a public health emergency or negative economic impact through revenue losses (COVID related).”
Then last week, the Emporia City Commission committed $375,000 of ARPA funds to an Emporia Main Street “E3” tech accelerator program grant request.
EMS Executive Director Casey Woods told The Gazette in early May that he would not seek city finances for E3. Instead, he went to the Lyon County Commission. But the county indicated that it would not fund the request at the $750,000, which prompted Woods to seek assistance from the city.
Emporia is accountable for how it handles ARPA money.
“The city is required to submit an annual report to the federal government detailing these expenditures,” Johnson said by email. The most recent report covered the period ending Thursday, March 31.
Added together, Emporia has spent or allocated $1,366,000 so far out of a promised $3,753,879.92. But Johnson noted that Emporia has not received all the ARPA money yet.
“Funds were allocated by the federal government by population,” she said. “As such, the city of Emporia did not meet the threshold to receive all funds immediately from federal government, but rather from the state in two separate installments.”
Johnson added that all ARPA funds must be “encumbered or spent” by the end of 2024.
